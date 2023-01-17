From the Jan. 7, 1971 News Record:
A wild foot race across a pasture owned by Jack McCleland led to the capture of one suspect and the arrest of another who had items in their possession listed as missing from the Gillette area and from Broadus, Montana, Sheriff D.B. Hladky said this week. Charges of grand larceny were filed on Wilbert G. Kuntz of Oregon and Seymour Volk, address unknown. Kuntz was captured about 10 p.m., Dec. 30, when a person coming out of the Colts bar and lounge north of Gillette discovered a firearm, clothing and some items missing from his car. A chase resulted in which other persons assisted, resulting in the capture of Kuntz on the McCleland property, the sheriff said.
