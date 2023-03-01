From the March 1, 1938 News Record:
One hundred and sixty of northeastern Wyoming's finest athletes will swing into action here on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 10, 11, 12, in the thirteenth annual northeastern Wyoming basketball tournament sponsored by the Gillette Lions, and designated the official tournament of the Powder River Athletic District. The tournament this year will have 16 teams entered in two divisions.
