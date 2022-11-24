From the Nov. 10, 1977 News Record:
A six-year-old land ownership dispute has temporarily delayed the issuance of a special-use permit to an area business. Bell & Mooney Trucking asked the Campbell County Commission Tuesday for the special-use permit, so it could place a trailer house office on the lot at Burma Road and First Street. The trucking firm now leases the lot from Burlington Northern, but Charles B. Smith also claims the land. And the District Court has ruled that Smith's claim is valid, Smith told the commissioners. However, the matter is still "up in the air," according to Mutt Bell, one of the trucking firm owners. After consulting County Attorney Willis Geer, the commissioners decided to table the special-use request.
