From the Nov. 2, 1977 News Record:
Eighteen-year-old Craig C. Jerrell was sentenced Wednesday to not less than 10 or more than 20 years in the state penitentiary for stabbing a man to death near Gillette in July. Campbell County District Court Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. said he based the sentencing on quotes from a statement Jerrell made after the stabbing. The Panama City, Fla., youth pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Monday, just before his trial on a second-degree murder charge was to begin. Jerrell had originally been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 6 stabbing death of Zack Morgan Wilson, 42, of Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.