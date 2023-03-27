From the March 3, 1960 News Record:
Lee Worman, manager of the Farmers Co-operative association, left on Tuesday of this week to take a two weeks tour of the eastern United States as a guest of the Purina Feed company. Mrs. Worman also accompanied her husband. This is the third consecutive year in which the local association's elevator increased their sales of Purina feeds in sufficient quantity for the Gillette elevator to place among the six top winners in the Rocky Mountain states division of the company. The area includes Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and parts of South Dakota and New Mexico.
