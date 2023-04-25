From the April 26, 2000 News Record: Two lawsuits accusing the Department of Family Services of placing foster children with a man later convicted of sexually assaulting children have been settled out of court. The lawsuits were scheduled to go to trial next month. The settlements were reached last week, Richard Jamieson, attorney for two plaintiffs in one suit, said Tuesday. “We thought it was a case of serious failure of the Department of Family Services workers to do their job in screening foster parents,” said Weston W. Reeves, an attorney for plaintiffs in the second lawsuit. Both suits involved Gillette man Homer Griswold, who was convicted in 1998 on 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He is serving two consecutive life terms in prison. The first suit alleged that at least five DFS workers violated the constitutional rights of a then 10-year-old boy and a then 12-year-old girl when the agency placed them in Griswold’s home in 1987 where they were raped, molested and sodomized. The second contended that DFS employees violated the constitutional rights of two girls by placing them in Griswold’s residence in 1996 and 1997. Both complaints charged that DFS failed to properly check Griswold’s background, which the lawsuits say includes Griswold being fired twice for sexual harassment. The lawsuits contend the Griswolds were recruited by the DFS to be foster parents in 1995 even though his wife, Beth Griswold told a DFS worker that her husband had been accused of molesting a former foster daughter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.