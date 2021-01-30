From the Jan. 28, 1993 News Record:
A Gillette man was seriously hurt in a truck-car crash on Douglas Highway near Sleepy Hollow on Wednesday. David Schoepf, 33, was driving a Nissan Sentra at 4:11 p.m. on Douglas Highway about 3 miles south of town when he collided with a 1974 Peterbuilt semi-tractor trailer. Schoepf suffered head and internal injuries and had to be cut out of his car by firefighters because he was rushed to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, the Highway Parol said. The driver of the L&T Fabrication semi, Billy Moravits, was treated and released from CCMH. One of the first firefighters on the scene, Mike Lucy, 31, slipped on the ice, hyperextended his knee and broke his leg while crossing the road to help remove Schoepf from the wreckage.
