From the July 9, 1996 News Record:
Cam-plex may receive up to $100,000 worth of trees if it approves setting aside land southeast of the Fox Park area for planting. Lee Liesinger, chairman of the Intermountain Conservation District, said today that a grant from Trexler and Associates, an Oak Grove, Ore., power-plant broker, is available to a Wyoming or Montana organization with a space to plant trees and a long-term maintenance plan. Trexler is a broker for power plants, he said. If the Campbell County Public Land Board, which governs Cam-plex, approves the plan at its Thursday meeting, Liesinger will look to city and county planners to develop roadways, RV hook-ups or landscaping details, depending on how the agencies involved decide the land should be used.
