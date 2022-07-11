From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
Three top wrestling matches featuring one ladies' match, will be on the entertainment bill Friday, July 11, beginning promptly at 8:30 p.m. at the American Legion hall, according to a spokesman for the American Legion which is sponsoring the show here. In the special event of the evening, Mildred Burchs, 143-pound women's world champion from Toledo, Ohio, will be pitted against the "world famous" Blonde Bomber, a 138-pound muscle girl from Omaha, Nebraska. The girls will be scheduled for a one-hour time limit with the winner getting the best of two out of three falls. Advance sale of tickets are available at the Legion club. Admission will be $1 per adult and 50¢ for children under 12. Ringside tickets are $1.50 per person.
