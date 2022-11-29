From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
The possibility of a second Boy Scout troop being formed in Gillette in the near future seemed probable as a troop committee and scoutmasters have been secured. The formation of another troop, which would be troop No. 64, was said to be a distinct possibility as there are 109 boys of Scout age in Gillette and only 22 are registered at the present time in troop No. 65. The establishment of a competitive spirit between the two troops would be a definite asset to both organizations, it was pointed out.
