From the Jan. 4, 2000 News Record:
Local bird watchers this weekend spotted four red-tailed hawks, three golden eagles, two great horned owls and at least one gray partridge in a pine tree. In all, counters in this weekend's Gillette Christmas Bird Count spotted 31 species and 3,539 individual birds, including one northern wheatear — an extremely rare sight for Campbell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.