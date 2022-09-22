From the Sept. 28, 1958 News Record:
Nearly 5,000 head of sheep were sold Monday at the Gillette Livestock Exchange to make one of the biggest runs on sheep that the local auction ring has had since opening in 1950, Homer and DeLoss Hockett, owners and operators announced. The prices were good as lambs weighing 60 to 65 pounds went from $24 to $26.10. Hockett said that there were plenty of buyers for all classes of ewes and lambs. The wether lambs sold from $20 to $22.85 with the heavier lambs going at $20 and $21.50. Yearling ewes sold at $27 to $27.25 per head and some lightweight yearling ewes went at $18 to $20 per head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.