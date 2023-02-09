From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
The office of the Campbell County Farm Bureau was moved this week to the former office of John P. Ilsley, located one door south of the city hall on Gillette Avenue, according to an announcement by Harold Tanner, president. The Farm Bureau has held office space in the Eagles building on Second Street for several years.
