From the Dec. 18, 1958 News Record:
American Bus Lines, Inc. have been ordered by the Wyoming Public Service commission to re-establish service on their north-south bus lines in Wyoming or sell to a competitor who will provide such service, it was announced Friday from Cheyenne. The PSC stated the bus line should negotiate with Colorado Transportation Co. or Greyhound Lines with a view to temporary or trial basis service. Northern Wyoming has been without bus service since American drivers went on strike several months ago, cutting off the Cheyenne-Casper-Billings route, as well as north from Cheyenne on Highway 85 to Newcastle and west through Gillette, Sheridan and on to Billings.
