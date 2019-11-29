As the number of cases has slacked off from a month ago, Gillette Police Chief Don Schneider thinks the city’s curfew has worked out “excellent” since strict enforcement began in early September. Schneider points out that the number of incidents of curfew violations are greatest about the times when the school year begins and ends. Most youngsters generally go home when warned by a police officer that they are violating the 10 p.m. curfew, says Schneider. After a warning and the youngster is still out, he or she is either lectured and released to a parent or cited for a possible fine, he explains. Youngsters on the way home from a movie or school activity are not subject to the curfew, he adds.
