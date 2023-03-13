From the March 16, 2000 News Record:
Becky Moravits is glad that a sex offender notification law passed this summer. "I think it's good so that people know who lives near them," she said. Moravits has a reason for wanting to know her neighbors. She baby-sits three small children in her home. Moravits is one of more than 300 Campbell County residents who have been notified that a sex offender lives within 750 feet of them. A new state law that passed this summer requires law enforcement to notify certain people and organizations of a sex offender living in the county. As a result of that law, notification about three offenders living in Campbell County started in January.
