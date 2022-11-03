From the Nov. 6, 1958 News Record:
High school young people rang doorbells, attended the football game and raised $95 through their UNICEF drive to help the Children's fund of the United Nations to provide medicine and food for children all over the world, Mrs. Robert A. Baldwin, Episcopal Youth adult advisor, reported. The drive conducted by Peggy Mankin, Judy Bundy, Joy Elliott, Everett Knapp and Billy Underwood was held on Halloween night in Gillette.
