W.D. McGrew announces that the Chevrolet dealers in this sales district will again stage the annual Turkey Bean contest, which has became a big feature in the Chevrolet sales organization. The McGrew garage is pitted against the Craig Chevrolet Co., in Newcastle. According to the terms of the contest, all dealers entered will gather at the Franklln Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Nov. 4, where the winner will be served a big turkey dinner while the losers will have to eat beans besides paying for the dinner for his opponent. Mr. McGrew states that he is not going to eat beans on Nov. 4 if there is any way that he can avoid it.
