From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Complete continuity at all levels of government in times of a national emergency was one of the many subjects discussed at the Council of State Governments held Nov. 9-13 in Los Angeles, California, and attended by State Representative Otis Wright of Gillette. Mr. and Mrs. Wright returned here Friday after having left on Nov. 6 for the meeting in which the representatives from the 11 western states of the council were advised to consider enabling legislation which would provide the ability to fill all vacancies in government caused by disaster to the collected governmental officers, such as a bombing raid.
