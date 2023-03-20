From the March 25, 1971 News Record:
Jess R. Jessen, 48, of Rozet was elected Friday to a one-year term as chairman of the state board of education. A well-known rancher south of Rozet, Jessen has been a member or chairman of local school boards in Campbell County starting in 1957, and has served as a director, officer and president of the Wyoming School Boards Association. Jessen was appointed to the State Board of Education by Gov. Stanley K. Hathaway in 1967 for a six-year term. He was named chairman of the state committee on School District Organization last year and will continue in that position on the committee, which is composed of members of the state board.
