From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
Tony VandeKoppel suffered severe cuts and bruises when he was run over by a disk, after falling off a tractor while working on his ranch on Monday afternoon about 2 p.m. VandeKopple, apparently trying to use both hands on the brake, slipped and fell in front of the disk which ran over him. Hunters in the vicinity viewed the accident and stopped the run-away tractor and brought VandeKopple to Gillette where he was entered in the hospital. 32 stitches were required to sew the cut in his head. He also had numerous other cuts and bruises.
