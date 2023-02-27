From the Feb. 25, 1960 News Record:
A cancellation stamp has been purchased for the local post office in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Pony Express, which is being observed this year, according to E.A. Littleton, member of the state Historical Society board. The cancellation was purchased through the cooperation of the Campbell County Historical Society, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Gillette Rotary Club, Gillette Lions Club and American Legion Post No. 42.
