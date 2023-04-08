From the April 8, 1971 News Record: Last weekend proved to be expensive for several oil field companies who reported pumps and motors taken from oil pumping installations of the Gas Draw oil field area, Sheriff D.B. Hladky said this week. A circulating pump was taken Saturday night from one well and the valves weren’t shut off allowing oil to spread over the adjoining area, Bill Garrison of Gane Production reported. Also taken was a BKM Wisconsin gas engine valued at $350.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.