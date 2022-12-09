From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
The Gillette grade school's rheumatic fever throat swabbing program started underway Monday morning of this week through the cooperation of the Wyoming Heart association, local doctors and sponsoring Parent-Teacher association mothers of Gillette. The first morning saw 24 youngsters reported with sore throats, colds and swollen neck glands, which are among the symptoms teachers are asked to look for.
