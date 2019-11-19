From the Nov. 27, 1924 Campbell County Record:
Approximately 100 of Gillette’s businessmen and boosters met at a dinner served by the Rebekah lodge at the IOOF Hall last Thursday evening and perfected the plans for a Gillette Chamber of Commerce. Harmony and cooperation prevailed, and everyone present signified their support by words and action. Good talks were heard from the local enthusiasts but the most interesting to the gathering were the remarks by Nels Pearson, contractor for the local high school and courthouse, who gave his experience with the Sheridan Commercial Club, and told what the club had done for Sheridan and Sheridan County. Eighteen or nineteen nominations for directors of the Gillette Chamber of Commerce were made and nine were elected. The officers of the organization will be selected from this body of nine.
