From the July 14, 1996 News Record:
One year after SkyWest landed in Gillette, the St. George, Utah-based airline has decided to pull out of Gillette. Its last flight is scheduled Sept. 30. "The numbers aren't there," SkyWest spokesman Steve Hart said Friday afternoon. "We put the new service in place June 1. We had hoped the new service pattern would be a success. "We didn't go into this expecting to fail," he said. "Obviously, the fact that we can't stay past Sept. 30 is disappointing for us." SkyWest, a Delta commuter, first landed in Gillette July 4, 1995, lured by a taxpayer-subsidized promise they wouldn't lose money in their first six months. At the urging of the Chamber of Commerce, city and county officials pledged SkyWest would gross a minimum $653,000 during that time — or taxpayers would pick up the difference. Ultimately, SkyWest fell short by $21,850 but waived the public payment as a gesture of good faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.