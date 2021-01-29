Charles Flory, who shot and killed his father-in-law, Charles Ostrom in the northern part of the county on Jan. 16 is being held on a charge of first-degree murder which was filed in justice court following the inquest which was held at the scene of the shooting last week. Officers who left here last Thursday night met authorities from Sheridan with Flory and proceeded to the Jim Vaughn place 30 miles from Arvada where Judge King, as acting coroner, impanelled a jury consisting of L.B. Smith, Ernest Kendrick and August O. Uelrick. The premises were carefully inspected and the jury made the report that Ostrom came to his death by a gun shot wound, no responsibility being fixed, though Flory had freely admitted the shooting. Flory has maintained that he shot his father-in-law as the latter was advancing toward him after arguments over the alleged assault on Flory's wife by Ostrom last December. This case has stirred up considerable interest in this section of the state and the outcome of the preliminary hearing and trial in district court, if Flory is bound over, will be followed closely by many people.
