Fire, which started in the basement and spread rapidly, destroyed the ranch home of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Matheson in the Teckla community on Tuesday afternoon. Mrs. Matheson and daughter, Maxine, were alone in the house and did not discover the fire until the smoke started seeping through the floor into the upstairs rooms. The house, a four-room structure, and all its contents were destroyed. This fire constituted a heavy loss since it is understood there was no insurance. Neighbors, seeing the smoke, rushed to the Matheson home but the fire had gained too much headway to be fought successfully.
