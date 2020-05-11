Dale Andrews is the champion speller of Campbell County, having won first place yesterday at the high school. Clarence Cole was second, Doris Cook third, Leone Donner fourth and Elaine Stewart fifth. Prizes awarded to these pupils were $10, $7, $5, $2 and $1, respectively. These awards were made through the cooperation of the Gillette Woman's Club, Gillette Lions Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Campbell County.
