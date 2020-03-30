A previous altercation ultimately led to the arrest of two men in connection with a stabbing incident on Monday. Timothy Grant, 21, and Darrel Crites, 30, both of 21 How-De-Do Trailer Court, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both are being held in the Campbell County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond for Crites and $2,500 bond for Grant. Police Detective Lt. Rick Lewis says Grant was believed involved in an earlier altercation that resulted in Grant being brought in for questioning. Police state that Grant "acknowledged having stabbed Rodney Boomer but maintained that it was in self-defense." Grant implicated Crites, said Lewis, and police further say in court records that Crites "acknowledged having stabbed Joey Sherman." Lewis said police have the knives believed used in the stabbing. A piece of cloth, allegedly from Grant's shirt, was found at the scene of the knifing on Brooks Avenue near the railroad tracks. As of this morning, Sherman was listed in critical but stable condition at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. He received two knife wounds early Monday morning, one of which is to the right ventricle of the heart. Boomer, who was with Sherman, was treated and released Monday for a slash knife wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.