From the Jan. 19, 2000 News Record:
Don Harter's passion for banging heavy metal is taking him nearly around the world. The 39-year-old Gillette man will join mechanic and friend Tim Volk, 32, as the two travel to New Zealand this week to compete in the World Series Teams Demolition Derby Championship Jan. 22-Feb. 5. Harter, one of the driving forces behind the statewide points system for demolition derbies and the organizer of the annual car bashing event in Gillette, first heard about the event one day while cruising the internet. New Zealand organizers were still looking for drivers from the United States. Harter and Volk will compete in six shows in Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.