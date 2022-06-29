Some people took a break while others had to work harder during the 1 1/2 hour power outage in Gillette and local areas Thursday. Police were busy directing traffic at the major intersections. But those depending on electricity to complete their jobs could take time to discuss the "black-out." The electrical failure was caused when an attempt to energize a portion of the 330 megawatt power plant under construction at Wyodak back-fired. The attempt was made for construction purposes to test equipment. An attempt is underway to trace down the underlying malfunction. The local system is tied to the new plant.
