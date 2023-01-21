From the Jan. 5, 2000 News Record:
A candle that caught blankets and paper on fire is blamed for the destruction of a doublewide mobile home this morning, Gillette Police Lt. Noland Peacock said. The fire started about 3:13 a.m. today at #17 Chinook Court in a mobile home owned by Rose Ward, said Tom Johnson, Campbell County Fire Investigator. An 8-year-old boy was burning a candle in his room and while he slept, the candle caught paper and bedding materials on fire. The glow of the fire woke the child up and he got the rest of the family, including children ages 11 and 13 and their mother, out of the home, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.