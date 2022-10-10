From the Oct. 3, 1996 News Record:
Erica Johnson wants a job and needs help finding one. She's hoping a new program offered this year at the Alternative Transitional Center can help. She was among 20 ATC students who were initiated Tuesday into Career Association, a club tied to Kathy Shama's new careers class. The class is a school-to-work transition program for high school seniors planning to enter the labor force immediately after graduation. Jobs for Wyoming's Graduates is an affiliate of the national Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) program.
