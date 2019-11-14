From the Nov. 9, 1976 News Record:
Stephen R. Narans, president of High Country Development along with Gillette partners Daryl Lynde and Al Paulsen plan to build a 100,000-square-foot shopping center in Gillette, which will include a 160-unit Holiday Inn. The shopping mall will be on 15 acres at Country Club Road and Highway 59 south of Gillette. Construction has begun with completion scheduled for spring 1977. A major food retailer, several nationally known fast-food operations and space for 30 shops will be included. A twin movie theater also is planned. A central feature of the motel will be a “Holidome,” a designed innovation for the Holiday Inn chain that will consist of an enclosed tropical garden, with palm trees and lush vegetation around a swimming pool. A waterfall will be included. It also will have two restaurants, a cocktail lounge, a discoteque, sauna bath, putting green, game room and play areas for children.
