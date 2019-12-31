The percentage of families with telephone service in Gillette is a good mirror of the times, according to William F. Nolan, Mountain States Telephone Co. manager. He points to the last 10 years as an example. In 1940, employment rolls were lower, many workers were part-time, and life for most everyone seemed slower. There were only 317 telephones in service here then. Friends had the time so they visited each other frequently; housewives shopped before they bought. Then came the war. Employment went up. Everyone, it seems, has been busy since. There is less time for visiting and less incentive for shopping. A servant to do the family chores, to make quick visits and to generallyt save time was needed. The telephone was chosen. Today there are 953 telephones in service here, a 300 percent increase over 1940.
