From the Dec. 11, 1996 News Record:
Gary White only bowls once a week in league play at Camelanes. So the night before his 30th birthday, he wouldn't have dreamed of adding to the lore of the local bowling center with a near historic feat. But White pulled an old ball out of mothballs and did just that Dec. 2. White, who has bowled at Camelanes since the age of 8, threw a perfect 300 in his first game of Antelope League play with the Ole's Pizza team. He threw 12 straight strikes to become the 51st bowler at Camelanes to earn a 300 — the sixth of this short season. "I've had two 300s. The last one was in 1989," White said.
