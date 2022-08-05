From the Aug. 2, 1977 News Record:
If Gillette residents don't hear what they want on an upcoming report on coal development here, they won't have much room to complain. Walter Cronkite of CBS Television News is "tentatively" scheduled to travel to Gillette later this month to do a film clip as part of a three-hour energy special. Public opinion polls have consistently shown Cronkite to be the most trusted man in America with more credibility than even presidents. Ann Parker, a scheduler for CBS in New York City, confirmed Tuesday that Gillette is "on the agenda" but that nothing more was definite.
(0) comments
