On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Gillette's Woman's Club was hostess to the ladies of various woman's clubs about the county. Not many clubs were represented in the meeting, but there was a good crowd present, several of the country clubs sending in a large delegation. The afternoon was spent in listening to a report from the delegates to the State Federation convention, after which a program of music by Mr. Rennike and the Misses Evelyn Kinnaman and Thelma Ryan was much enjoyed. The Gillette Woman's club meets the first and third Fridays of each month and will be glad to have members from the clubs about the county visit them at any time.
