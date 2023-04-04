From the April 8, 1971 News Record: Fred George Bennett, 64, of Gillette, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack while working for Butler Construction on a county road near the Bill Fitch Ranch, Tuesday afternoon April 6. Jim Reed, a co-worker, said Bennett suddenly slumped over, Reed could not rouse him and went to the Bill Fitch, Jr. house for aid. They arrived at the Campbell County hospital about 3:30 and Bennett was declared dead upon arriving there. He was born in December of 1906 in New York and has no known survivors. Burial will be a Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Pall bearers will be close friends.

