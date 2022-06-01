A pension plan for every employed worker of the Presbyterian Church was adopted at the meeting of General Assembly, which just closed its session in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This gathering of 910 elders and ministers from all parts of the country is the legislative body for 10,000 churches and 1,900,000 members. According to word from Jasper Brown, the representative of the local Presbyterian Church, the adoption of this pension plan was one of the outstanding features of General Assembly. This new plan is virtually a group insurance idea carefully worked out by actuaries. If 3,000 churches adopt the plan, it will be possible to pay an annuity at age 65, to ministers, missionaries and others, amounting to half the average salary, during the preceding 30 years.
