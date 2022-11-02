From the Nov. 1, 1996 News Record:
Neighborhood crime watches are gaining in popularity here, according to Gillette Police Lt. Ric Paul. Paul, who is heading up the city's crime prevention efforts, said two other groups have started since a neighborhood watch first began at Warlow Drive Apartments nearly a year ago. He's working to start a fourth and fifth group, he added. "They're really starting to catch hold," Paul said. "I just met with some people off Fourth Avenue. The woman who's interested meets with a women's group," and she plans to introduce the idea to that group. "There's a lot of interest out there and there's more all the time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.