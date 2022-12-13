From the Dec. 12, 1977 News Record:
A 25-year-old Gillette man is being held on $50,000 bond for the alleged rape of a woman at the Ramada Inn washroom early Sunday morning. Anthony Richard Hamill, staying at the Ramada, was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault, or rape. Police said the 29-year-old victim apparently was held four hours in the washroom and was choked out several times. The suspect was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court before Justice of the Peace L.W. “Biff” Hawkey. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.