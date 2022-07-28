From the July 26, 1977 News Record:
City officials have relocated four soft water wells around Gillette which were abandoned and put them back into operation — saving the city thousands of dollars over the cost of drilling new wells. City Administrator G.P. "Flip" McConnaughey said five abandoned wells were found, using old maps and talking with old-timers in the city. Sand was subsequently blown from the wells and the aquifer tested. Four of the wells proved to have a flow of 60 to 120 gallons per minute. McConnaughey said at least two of the newly-located wells have been added to city lines. He said the cost for pipes, pumps and work-over of the wells averaged about $15,000 to $20,000 each.
