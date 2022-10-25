From the Oct. 31, 1996 News Record:
Kidnapper James Boule, who tried to slice his wrist this morning in the Campbell County Jail, pleaded guilty today to seven criminal counts related to the abduction of two elderly travelers near Gillette last summer. Boule used a safety razor issued to him for shaving to make a superficial cut on his left wrist, according to Sheriff Byron Oedekoven. He was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for stitches, but made his morning court appearance on time.
