From the Nov. 20, 1958 News Record:
There will be a cotton-tail rabbit fry for legionnaires and auxiliary members Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Legion hall. Reservations should be made with Charles Fisher by Friday night, according to Robert Stuart, commander.
