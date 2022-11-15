From the Nov. 3, 1977 News Record:
A 19-year-old woman mine worker was transferred to Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Thursday morning with leg injuries from an accident at Amax Belle Ayr Mine. Pam Kindig, a truck driver at the mine, was listed in stable condition at Campbell County Memorial Hospital Thursday morning before she was transferred. Campbell County Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky said the woman apparently was pinned in the cab of her truck at the mine site when another truck backed into her truck. Hladky said Dan Muirhead was operating a Lectra Haul M 120 unit and backed into the similar unit the woman was driving.
