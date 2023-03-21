From the March 18, 1971 News Record:
Reports that tools are being stolen in the area continue to be made to the county sheriff’s office. Lester Clements, employee for McCulloch Gas Company, told Sheriff D.B. Hladky that the top tray of a tool chest was taken from a company pickup while it was parked at the Stockmens Motor Company between Wednesday and Friday of last week. Two counts of grand larceny were filed against three persons for taking tools from Updike Brothers and Teton Construction Company rigs on March 3. Charges were filed against James Wieser, Clifton D. Edlund and Jimmy Lee Wineteer who were apprehended in the case.
