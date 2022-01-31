Three local truckers were cited to the Sales Tax Department by Al Wheeler, state highway patrolman, for operating on the federal highways and selling coal without a sales tax permit, yesterday. Mr. Wheeler stated that the truckers involved were George Oedekoven, John A. Ward and Ed Schoenfeld. These truckers were turned over to H.A. Bettis, field auditor for the sales tax division. In commenting on the above incident, Mr. Wheeler stated that all owners of cars, trucks, trailers and other vehicles must have a sales tax permit if they desire to haul coal. He reminded that the penalty for ignoring this provision of the law is $50 to $500 fine.
