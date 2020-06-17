The second largest circus in the USA is scheduled for a one day only engagement, at the Armory grounds, afternoon and night on June 24. Arthur W. "Art" Miller general representative, for Al G. Kelly-Miller Bros. circus, and Terrell Jacobs Wild Animal exhibition, called at The News-Record office today, informing us that he had completed the preliminary arrangements for the visit of this famous Wild Animal show, which is making its 36th annual tour. This will mark the first appearance of the big circus here in 19 years, and undoubtedly the very first one to bring such outstanding and unusual animals such as: giraffes, hippopotamus, and rhinoceros. In addition a herd of 21 elephants, besides more than 200 animals including: 52 lions, tigers, pumas and leopards; numerous species of monkeys, apes and baboons; black grizzly, Himalayan and polar bears; hyenas, baby gorillas, kangaroos, mandrills, gnu, emu, llamas, seals, sea lions, wart hogs, India water buffalo, zebu, bison, Persian white sacred deer, zebras, camels, tapirs, dromedary; and aviary of tropical birds, dens of tropical reptiles; and 127 head of horses, ponies, kylo, yak and donkeys.
